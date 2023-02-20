Utah Retirement Systems recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 958 stocks valued at a total of $6.31Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.50%), MSFT(5.05%), and AMZN(2.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Utah Retirement Systems’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 347,222 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.58 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.56 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 216,077 shares of NAS:ZI for a total holding of 230,377. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.47.

On 02/20/2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $25.71 per share and a market cap of $10.38Bil. The stock has returned -51.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 160.69, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 111,760 shares of NYSE:EQR for a total holding of 309,543. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.94.

On 02/20/2023, Equity Residential traded for a price of $65.88 per share and a market cap of $24.93Bil. The stock has returned -19.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 180,250 shares of NYSE:UDR for a total holding of 444,568. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.89.

On 02/20/2023, UDR Inc traded for a price of $44.75 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UDR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 179.00, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Utah Retirement Systems bought 33,970 shares of NYSE:LSI for a total holding of 48,906. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.72.

On 02/20/2023, Life Storage Inc traded for a price of $123.11 per share and a market cap of $10.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.64 and a price-sales ratio of 11.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

