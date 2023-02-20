PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(10.62%), IJR(6.19%), and AAPL(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 10,811 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 02/20/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $212.75 per share and a market cap of $128.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,320 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 73,278. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $265.94 per share and a market cap of $70.05Bil. The stock has returned 2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,750 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 108,850. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $105.1 per share and a market cap of $72.82Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 1,114 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.55 per share and a market cap of $95.87Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, PENINSULA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 295 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 58,231. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

