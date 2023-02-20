THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 282 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were TSM(3.52%), SHEL(2.35%), and HDB(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:PBR by 539,508 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 02/20/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.55 per share and a market cap of $71.34Bil. The stock has returned 28.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 72,624 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65000000000001.

On 02/20/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $467.26Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,321,678 shares in NYSE:BBD, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.53 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Bank Bradesco SA traded for a price of $2.72 per share and a market cap of $28.95Bil. The stock has returned -20.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank Bradesco SA has a price-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 112,843-share investment in NAS:KLIC. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.25 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc traded for a price of $53.54 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD reduced their investment in OTCPK:TTNDY by 82,871 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.46.

On 02/20/2023, Techtronic Industries Co Ltd traded for a price of $63.96 per share and a market cap of $23.56Bil. The stock has returned -26.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Techtronic Industries Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

