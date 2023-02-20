HOWE & RUSLING INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 EAST AVE ROCHESTER, NY 14604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $797.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.70%), XOM(3.34%), and JPM(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOWE & RUSLING INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 100,896 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 277,345. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $40.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 35,539 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 125,806. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.08 per share and a market cap of $282.69Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

HOWE & RUSLING INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 88,912 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 02/20/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.22 per share and a market cap of $168.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 75,657 shares of NAS:MDLZ for a total holding of 79,407. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.11.

On 02/20/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $66.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $91.14Bil. The stock has returned 3.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HOWE & RUSLING INC bought 71,859 shares of NAS:AZN for a total holding of 142,252. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.43.

On 02/20/2023, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $68.97 per share and a market cap of $213.14Bil. The stock has returned 15.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

