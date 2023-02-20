Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $1.68Bil. The top holdings were VEA(22.14%), IWD(16.74%), and IVV(11.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. bought 555,559 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 1,646,166. The trade had a 5.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $158.21 per share and a market cap of $53.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 189,824 shares. The trade had a 4.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 1,547,073 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.27 per share and a market cap of $108.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. bought 201,779 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 401,994. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 02/20/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:DDOG by 175,909 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.71.

On 02/20/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $79.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $25.40Bil. The stock has returned -51.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2135.08 and a price-sales ratio of 15.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

