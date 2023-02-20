WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.10%), MSFT(5.59%), and MA(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 14,726 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.77.

On 02/20/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.91 per share and a market cap of $83.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.96 and a price-sales ratio of 13.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 27,985 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 30,485. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 02/20/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.28 per share and a market cap of $454.24Bil. The stock has returned 46.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 14,310 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.07.

On 02/20/2023, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $219.98 per share and a market cap of $47.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-book ratio of 52.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.84 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 11,300 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 02/20/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $213.88 per share and a market cap of $526.14Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-book ratio of 24.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.49 and a price-sales ratio of 18.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 21,020 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15000000000001.

On 02/20/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $78.5 per share and a market cap of $126.57Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

