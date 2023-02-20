Wellington Shields & Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 292 stocks valued at a total of $440.00Mil. The top holdings were FLO(44.76%), MSFT(3.69%), and AAPL(3.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wellington Shields & Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FLO by 6,389,705 shares. The trade had a 40.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.03.

On 02/20/2023, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $28.31 per share and a market cap of $5.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 53,830-share investment in NAS:PEBO. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.43 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) traded for a price of $30.88 per share and a market cap of $873.53Mil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) has a price-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 54,100 shares in NAS:SKIN, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.64 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, The Beauty Health Co traded for a price of $11.34 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Beauty Health Co has a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The guru established a new position worth 79,000 shares in NAS:KOD, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.720000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Kodiak Sciences Inc traded for a price of $7.42 per share and a market cap of $388.13Mil. The stock has returned -86.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kodiak Sciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.81 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.18.

The guru sold out of their 79,000-share investment in NYSE:PRMW. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.39 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Primo Water Corp traded for a price of $16.33 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned 5.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Primo Water Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

