RiverFront Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(6.58%), RFDA(6.37%), and SHYG(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RiverFront Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JEPI by 2,940,760 shares. The trade had a 6.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 02/20/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.9 per share and a market cap of $21.02Bil. The stock has returned 1.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.27.

During the quarter, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC bought 327,630 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 623,438. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC bought 653,602 shares of ARCA:TLH for a total holding of 702,490. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.45.

On 02/20/2023, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.57 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned -18.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC bought 2,326,046 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 2,345,358. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.52.

On 02/20/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.48 per share and a market cap of $7.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC bought 672,628 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 2,572,033. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 02/20/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $81.05 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

