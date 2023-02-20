Employees Retirement System of Texas recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 329 stocks valued at a total of $6.84Bil. The top holdings were VOO(6.69%), AAPL(4.15%), and MSFT(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Employees Retirement System of Texas’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,355,600 shares in ARCA:VOO, giving the stock a 6.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $363.71 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $374.22 per share and a market cap of $281.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 3,951,000 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.71 per share and a market cap of $25.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 186,131 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 310,931. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 02/20/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $317.95 per share and a market cap of $324.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 249.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 559,300 shares in NAS:ACWI, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.39 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

The guru established a new position worth 1,670,000 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $7.98Bil. The stock has returned -28.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 77.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

