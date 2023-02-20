UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

United Capital Financial Advisers is an investment management firm based out of Newport Beach, California. The company has additional locations in Oxnard, California; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Bethesda, Maryland; Boca Raton, Florida; New Port Richey, California, and other locations. United Capital Financial Advisers is currently headed by CEO Joseph John Thomas Duran and has 437 employees with over 200 of them being investment professionals. The company is almost entirely owned by its parent company United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. with the remaining minority of ownership split amongst key executives. The company works closely with its clients to create individualized investment solutions and focuses on allowing its customers to have clarity, confidence, and control. United Capital Financial Advisers invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over half of its asset allocations. The remainder of its allocated assets are diversified across a variety of sectors including information technology, health care, energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and utilities and telecommunications, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently has over $14.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 39,000 accounts with all but 90 of its held accounts being discretionary, which makes up over $37 million of its assets under management. Both the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been significantly and steadily risig in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 4,500 back in 2010 to well over 8 times that amount today and its total assets under management growing from $1.2 billion to over 10 times that amount. United Capital Financial Advisers provides its services mainly to individuals, which alone makes up over half its client base, and the firm also caters to high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1034 stocks valued at a total of $17.83Bil. The top holdings were VOO(8.00%), BSV(4.39%), and IEFA(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 8,984,775 shares. The trade had a 5.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98 per share and a market cap of $85.62Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

During the quarter, UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC bought 8,927,502 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 9,739,909. The trade had a 3.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

During the quarter, UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC bought 4,685,559 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 4,688,337. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.89.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.94 per share and a market cap of $13.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

During the quarter, UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC bought 423,441 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 3,731,865. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $374.22 per share and a market cap of $281.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 421,746 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

