Regal Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $431.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(17.93%), CME(17.91%), and PINS(8.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regal Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Regal Partners Ltd bought 90,362,461 shares of NAS:OPT for a total holding of 93,246,599. The trade had a 48.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.36.

On 02/20/2023, Opthea Ltd traded for a price of $5 per share and a market cap of $248.71Mil. The stock has returned -16.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Opthea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.61 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.72.

During the quarter, Regal Partners Ltd bought 851,086 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 884,084. The trade had a 5.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 02/20/2023, SLB traded for a price of $53.34 per share and a market cap of $75.75Bil. The stock has returned 31.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 95,057 shares. The trade had a 5.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 02/20/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $361.13 per share and a market cap of $344.24Bil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-book ratio of 54.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.09 and a price-sales ratio of 15.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 185,303 shares. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.2 per share and a market cap of $996.03Bil. The stock has returned -37.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CME by 56,729 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.63.

On 02/20/2023, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $188.64 per share and a market cap of $67.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 13.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

