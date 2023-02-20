Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 314 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.37%), AAPL(2.25%), and VBR(2.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc bought 178,538 shares of NYSE:FLO for a total holding of 309,581. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.03.

On 02/20/2023, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $28.31 per share and a market cap of $5.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc bought 45,931 shares of NYSE:ARW for a total holding of 78,853. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.15.

On 02/20/2023, Arrow Electronics Inc traded for a price of $123.28 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -1.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arrow Electronics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc bought 58,590 shares of NYSE:DAR for a total holding of 132,136. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.73.

On 02/20/2023, Darling Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $66.55 per share and a market cap of $10.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 150,000 shares in NAS:RCII, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.9 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Rent-A-Center Inc traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -27.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rent-A-Center Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.27, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 24,750 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.12.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.65 per share and a market cap of $10.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

