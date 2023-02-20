CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $520.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(5.20%), VIG(3.31%), and IVW(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 116,308 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.39.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $27.31 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 38,451 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 114,218. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.8.

On 02/20/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $86.59 per share and a market cap of $11.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a price-book ratio of 6.00.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 80,770 shares of BATS:IFRA for a total holding of 115,799. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.87.

On 02/20/2023, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $39.08 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 39,553 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 354,663. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.23999999999999.

On 02/20/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $72.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $7.34Bil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 46,857 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 151,280. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 02/20/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $56.5 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

