Capital Impact Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were GMED(1.30%), GOOGL(1.17%), and ZYXI(1.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Impact Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc


Capital Impact Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELF by 25,459 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.1.

On 02/20/2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc traded for a price of $73.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 176.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-book ratio of 10.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.63 and a price-sales ratio of 8.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc


The guru sold out of their 24,167-share investment in NAS:GBT. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.15 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $68.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned 165.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.54 and a price-sales ratio of 18.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Meta Platforms Inc


Capital Impact Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,260 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 02/20/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Exelixis Inc


Capital Impact Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EXEL by 23,357 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.32.

On 02/20/2023, Exelixis Inc traded for a price of $17.49 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelixis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Alphabet Inc


Capital Impact Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 4,380 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 02/20/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.


