MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 470 stocks valued at a total of $3.88Bil. The top holdings were ADM(9.52%), SCHX(7.62%), and IEMG(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 789,915 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 3,057,934. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.05 per share and a market cap of $70.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 337,518 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 355,481. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.77 per share and a market cap of $50.49Bil. The stock has returned 2.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 107,702 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/21/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 245,485 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 258,273. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $53.59 per share and a market cap of $34.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 44,518 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $238.31 per share and a market cap of $77.33Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.41.

