TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2516 stocks valued at a total of $56.79Bil. The top holdings were IVV(3.93%), SPY(2.51%), and MSFT(2.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:LCG by 33,151 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.04.

On 02/21/2023, Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.36 per share and a market cap of $55.90Mil. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a price-book ratio of 7.35.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 20,393 shares of BATS:HYXU for a total holding of 40,962. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.47.

On 02/21/2023, iShares International High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.815 per share and a market cap of $54.98Mil. The stock has returned -8.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,038,860 shares in OTCPK:ADYYF, giving the stock a 5.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1375 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Adyen NV traded for a price of $1563.6 per share and a market cap of $48.47Bil. The stock has returned -27.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adyen NV has a price-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-book ratio of 21.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:FDV by 897,469 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.4359.

On 02/21/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.75 per share and a market cap of $41.20Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 326,163 shares of NAS:USIG for a total holding of 7,796,588. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.96.

On 02/21/2023, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.84 per share and a market cap of $8.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

