Sanders Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Sanders Capital is an investment management company that is owned by its employees. The company was founded in 2009 by Lew Alan Sanders, who is still active with the company acting as its CEO and co-CIO, and is based out of New York. Sanders Capital conducts its research both internally and externally and utilizes both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investment decisions. The firm utilizes extensive field research and a disciplined valuation process to locate securities or assets where “expected internal return meets or exceeds return targets of the services.” Sanders Capital invests in a variety of public equity, derivatives, and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on the value stocks of large cap companies. The company currently invests most heavily in the finance, information technology, and health care sectors, each making up approximately a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing amount allocated. The company currently holds over $17 billion in total assets under management spread across 60 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 5, which make up approximately $400 million of its assets under management. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been growing since its inception, with total number of accounts rising from 3 in the first year of its operations to its current amount and its total assets under management growing from $3 billion in its first year of operations to well over 5 times that amount today. The company caters to a variety of clients, including pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, and investment advisors, which each make up approximately a quarter of its clientele, and many others to a lesser degree. Sanders Capital currently offers its Value Equity Portfolios and All Asset Value Portfolios services.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $38.15Bil. The top holdings were TSM(8.25%), GOOG(7.58%), and UNH(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sanders Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 1,733,670 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/21/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $499.08 per share and a market cap of $466.31Bil. The stock has returned 7.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sanders Capital, LLC bought 5,189,123 shares of NAS:STX for a total holding of 10,961,463. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.61.

On 02/21/2023, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC traded for a price of $70.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $14.51Bil. The stock has returned -34.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 645,194 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $418.3 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $495.66 per share and a market cap of $66.88Bil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 8.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sanders Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WDC by 7,718,701 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.9.

On 02/21/2023, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $41.58 per share and a market cap of $13.28Bil. The stock has returned -26.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Sanders Capital, LLC bought 86,009 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 243,743. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1898.11.

On 02/21/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2462.01 per share and a market cap of $95.50Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-book ratio of 26.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

