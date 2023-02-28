REMINDER: Mativ Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on February 22, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss results on February 23, 2023. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of Mativ's fourth quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Mativ's fourth quarter earnings conference call
When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: https%3A%2F%2Fir.mativ.com%2F+%0A
This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.
https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F403606789

How:
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
US dial-in number (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 516430

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada: 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 773837

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230220005324r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005324/en/

WRITTEN BY

