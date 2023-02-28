GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Guerrilla RF, Inc. ( OTCQX:GUER, Financial), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) and microwave communications solutions has been invited to present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on February 21st - 24th, 2023. Sam Funchess, VP of Investor Relations will present at the conference.

Guerrilla RF is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 22, at 2:00 pm. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at URL: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/4f20a6bc/GBZgr7ttA06FZeUpaI5uMg?u=https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47671

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 37 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 37 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, that include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual "Inc. 5000" list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top "Inc. 500" list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

