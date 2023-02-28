The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announces the global launch of a new booster co-created with Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza. The booster, available immediately to Hydrafacial providers in North America and EMEA, leverages Omorovicza’s patented Healing Concentrate™ to unlock a youthful complexion, leaving skin feeling radiant and rejuvenated.

The Healing Concentrate™ is combined with other essential ingredients and delivered through Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand hand piece and vortex fusion technology, allowing the nourishing ingredients to penetrate the skin like never before.

Omorovicza’s Healing Concentrate captures the curative power of the mineral-rich thermal baths of Budapest, transforming the minerals through a bio-fermentation process into a bio-available complex that penetrates to the deepest layers of the skin.

“Omorovicza is an icon in beauty, known for its rich products and a luxurious approach to skincare. We are so pleased to partner on this latest booster. Omorovicza’s heritage formulations, combined with Hydrafacial’s cutting-edge technology, is a visionary match for modern skin health,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “Omorovicza is the latest brand to join our ever-growing booster portfolio, which allows our providers to customize the Hydrafacial experience for their clients with an ultimate menu of personalized skincare options for every need.”

Key ingredients of the Hydrafacial x Omorovicza formula include:

“Omorovicza is delighted to partner with Hydrafacial to create an exclusive protocol which delivers and enhances the power of Budapest’s curative waters. The Advanced Skin Renewal Super Booster contains a potent dose of Healing Concentrate™, a unique patented ingredient which powers all of Omorovicza’s products. When the booster is used in conjunction with Hydrafacial’s cutting-edge technology, the exciting fusion of the brands’ innovations enables a skin-reset,” said Omorovicza founder Stephen de Heinrich de Omorovicza.

The Hydrafacial x Omorovicza Advanced Skin Renewal booster is now available at providers across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy and Malta. Experience a treatment for yourself by finding+a+provider+near+you.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers, and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 25,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Omorovicza

Omorovicza unlocks skin’s youthful vitality with the Healing Concentrate™, a unique, patented ingredient at the heart of all Omorovicza’s formulations. It captures the potency of the skin-healing minerals of the thermal baths of Budapest to firm, repair and protect skin. The result of a lengthy bio-fermentation and transformation process, The Healing Concentrate™ encapsulates the minerals to deliver them deep into the epidermis. The story of the brand dates back 2,000 years to the first time the curative properties of the healing waters of Hungary were observed, and the first thermal baths were built. The waters have been famous since Roman times for their remarkable healing properties, due to unique geological features of the region: there the Earth’s crust is thinner, fueling the waters with beneficial minerals as they journey to the surface. In the 19th century, an ancestor of the founders, Stephen & Margaret de Heinrich de Omorovicza, built the Rácz Spa in Budapest, on the site of an ancient Ottoman bath dating from the 1560s. Having experienced the curative power of the baths, Stephen and Margaret decided to create skincare that would replicate this experience, through innovative products powered by the Healing Concentrate™, and consultations, prescriptions and facial treatments performed by their seasoned Hungarian therapists.

