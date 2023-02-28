BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase immersive solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 (Hall 2, Stand 2G60) to demonstrate real 5G use cases, and how the latest technologies are solving organizational challenges in the ever-evolving global business landscape.



"Consumer and business needs have changed dramatically. With this shift for business, connectivity and the ability to leverage technology to gain a competitive advantage is crucial," said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business. "Verizon Business and our global reach is uniquely positioned to solve business challenges for enterprises of all sizes and geographies including multinationals. Verizon 5G, our world-class people, our partner ecosystem and industry leading network technology continues to position us as the industry leader."

The Verizon Business booth, located in Hall 2, Stand 2G60, will be demonstrating a range of current and forward-looking scenarios.

Innovative Experiences

QA for Warehouse – Verizon 5G Edge Quality Assurance for Warehouse is a private mobile edge computing (MEC) solution that uses Computer Vision technology to enhance warehouse and/or logistics operations by ensuring picking and packing accuracy, and reducing the need for manual inspections. Verizon will be demonstrating a reverse supply chain use case for retailers; automating product recognition and inspection with computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve the speed of returns processing and get products (that are salable) back into inventory quickly. Coach-to-Coach Communications - Verizon Business has entered into a partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to deliver a Managed Private Wireless Solution across each of the 30 NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical operations. Verizon will showcase the coach-to-coach solution at Mobile World Congress so attendees can experience this next generation voice communications in person. Private 5G - Private 5G provides enterprises and public sector customers with a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network. Its dedicated, high-capacity bandwidth and range can help your organization meet the growing demands of automation and more. Verizon will be delivering an interactive experience designed to demystify Private 5G networks and share different success stories highlighting how customers are leveraging Private 5G to improve their business operations. Cityscape - Verizon’s interactive cityscape, highlights the interconnectedness of the networks, solutions, and society that utilizes 5G technology across multiple industries and customer use cases. Mobile World Congress attendees will have the opportunity to explore dozens of 5G Edge use cases/solutions designed to improve business operations and enhance customer experiences.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

