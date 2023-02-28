Bango partners with Dropbox to expand to new users

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, is partnering with Dropbox to expand its global user base. Through this partnership, Dropbox will be able to expand its subscription offering through telecom operators that have adopted the Bango Platform to deliver third-party offers.

Bango’s platform eliminates the technical and operational complexities of launching new vendor offers across diverse channels and markets. The e-distribution model allows telcos and other distribution partners to go live within a few weeks. Further, Bango recently acquired Docomo Digital, expanding its extensive network of global distribution partners for digital subscription services.

"Over 700 million users around the globe trust Dropbox when it comes to storing, sharing, and getting tasks done with their most important files. Our best-in-class security, privacy, reliability, and ease of use make Dropbox one of the most reliable technology brands that customers love to use,” said Jamie Young Perlman, VP of Business Development at Dropbox. "As work has become more distributed, people need to access their content and accomplish tasks easily, from anywhere. This creates natural synergies with telecom operators who provide broadband and 5G services."

"Market leaders look to Bango to scale their partnerships with key operators which helps them to reach new, paying customers everywhere. Dropbox has incredibly high user engagement and retention, making it a natural choice for telecom operators as the need for cloud storage and collaboration services increases," said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

About Bango
The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative payment methods, including carrier billing, digital wallets, and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Dropbox
Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

