Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
PLZEN, Czech Republic, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCheck s.r.o., a technology company delivering disruptive antibody discovery and development solutions for challenging targets, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with a biotech company developing antibodies targeting peripheral neural response, funded by a top-tier European Venture Capital firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCheck will apply its proprietary technology suite comprising a tailored combination of state-of-the-art antibody discovery technologies to delivering antibodies against an undisclosed target with a particularly challenging Target Product Profile. AbCheck’s high-class drug discovery platform centered on the Company’s unique microfluidics technology, is designed to overcome target-specific challenges and improve success rates for drug discovery campaigns, paving the way towards next generation protein therapeutics.

“Over the past months, we have continuously evolved our unique suite of advanced technologies with the ability to discover and develop antibodies against a wide range of targets with therapeutically relevant biological functions,” commented Dr. Volker Lang, Managing Director of AbCheck. “Our proprietary microfluidics platform, which enables functional screening for millions of single cells per day, has been specifically designed to deliver antibodies against targets with particularly complex Target Product Profiles. Building on our proven capabilities of delivering highly promising candidates suitable for clinical development, we are very pleased to offer our new partner our full support towards unlocking novel treatment options for severe neurological disorders.”

About AbCheck

AbCheck discovers and optimizes human therapeutic antibodies with one of the industry's most versatile technology platforms. Tailored to the specific needs of its customers and their desired Target Product Profiles, we design a personalized approach leveraging both cutting edge (e.g., microfluidics, rabbit mass humanization) and classical (e.g., phage/yeast display libraries) technologies to provide high quality leads. Flexibly adapting to our partners’ needs, we have proven our capabilities in multiple partnerships throughout the US and Europe. AbCheck is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affimed GmbH. For more information, please visit https://www.abcheckantibodies.com/.

