Sandvik announces changes to the Group Executive Management

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Sofia Sirvell as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for the Sandvik Group and new member of the Group Executive Management as of March 1, 2023. Sofia Sirvell, born in 1974, is currently Sandvik Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), a position she has held since 2021. Prior to joining Sandvik, she was the Deputy CTO at H&M Group, where she had a leading role in the fashion company's digital transformation.

In the CDO role, she will continue the digital transformation of Sandvik and support collaboration across the Group to enhance digital capabilities and IT. Sofia Sirvell will continue to lead the global Group IT organization and report to Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik.

"There is a strong strategic focus to deliver on the digital transformation of Sandvik, which entails both developing our digital customer offering and strengthening the digital capabilities across Sandvik. The global support function for IT plays a key role in driving this shift. The addition of Sofia Sirvell to the Group Executive Management is a natural and positive step, and I am confident that she with her competence will contribute in an excellent way to the team," says Stefan Widing.

Additionally, Jessica Alm, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Communications and Sustainability, has decided to leave Sandvik to become the Chief Communications Officer at Essity. Jessica Alm joined Sandvik in 2006. She has been in her current position and a member of the Group Executive Management since 2013. She will leave Sandvik no later than August, 2023. The process to find a successor will now be initiated.

"Jessica Alm has made a big contribution to Sandvik during her years in the company, shaping our communications organization with her strong leadership and competence. She has been a highly appreciated colleague and I wish her all the best for the future as she now moves on to a new challenge," says Stefan Widing.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3719691/1862215.pdf

Sandvik announces changes to the Group Executive Management

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/i/sofia-sirvell-,c3146385

Sofia Sirvell

favicon.png?sn=IO20156&sd=2023-02-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-announces-changes-to-the-group-executive-management-301751561.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO20156&Transmission_Id=202302210451PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO20156&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.