FINEOS and Empathy Partner to Bring Complete Support to Life Insurance Beneficiaries

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FINEOS Corporation (ASX%3AFCL), the leading global provider of SaaS enterprise claims software for the life, accident, and health industry, and Empathy, a platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of a loved one’s passing, today announced a partnership to extend life insurance carriers’ offerings to families dealing with loss.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005071/en/

It’s estimated that families spend an average of 13+months after a loved one’s death completing necessary tasks on top of the emotional struggles that accompany the loss. While payouts provided by life insurers are instrumental in softening the financial blow, families are often in need of additional resources to navigate the administrative and psychological hurdles. The partnership between FINEOS and Empathy will equip life insurance carriers with the technologies and services they need to provide the comprehensive support their customers deserve.

FINEOS and Empathy offer unique solutions for insurance companies to better support their beneficiaries. Life insurers can rapidly deliver on the financial protection promised using the automation and personalization of FINEOS+Claims. The no-code configuration capabilities of FINEOS Claims allow Empathy to be integrated into intake call scripts, process flows, and self-service portals to help families wind down a loved one’s affairs with full administrative assistance for tasks like funeral planning, navigating probate, and closing accounts, as well as emotional support like on-demand grief counseling and guidance for returning to work.

“This partnership simply makes sense, since Empathy helps deliver on our goal of elevating the claims experience,” said FINEOS CEO Michael+Kelly. “Together, our companies will raise awareness of the combined benefits we bring to life insurers and help benefit the customers they serve during some of life’s most difficult times.”

“I am delighted to partner with FINEOS in order to further our core mission of helping grieving families deal with the logistical and emotional challenges of loss,” said Ron+Gura, co-founder and CEO of Empathy. “Modern life insurance carriers understand that customers seek comfort, stability, and peace of mind in addition to their policies. FINEOS is at the forefront of harnessing the latest innovations to benefit life insurance policyholders, including using technology to streamline once-cumbersome processes like claims and onboarding. We look forward to seeing how this partnership helps serve a vital need for the life insurance industry: alleviating the administrative burden of losing a loved one.”

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally working with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. and with a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To learn more, visit www.fineos.com.

About Empathy

Empathy’s mission is to help families deal with the practical and emotional burdens they face after experiencing loss. Empathy’s 24/7 Care Team and award-winning app provide families with all the tools, resources, and information they need to navigate the administrative responsibilities and emotions of loss. Headquartered in New York, Empathy partners with leading employers, Fortune 100 companies, insurers, and more to assist and guide their customers and employees during one of the most difficult times in their lives. To learn more visit us at empathy.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230221005071r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005071/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.