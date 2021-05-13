EYE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of National Vision Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

8 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021, and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2023
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/national-vision-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=36645&from=4

National Vision Holdings, Inc. NEWS - EYE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that National Vision Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (c) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the Company's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; e) the Company's recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in National Vision you have until March 28, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased National Vision securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the EYE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/national-vision-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=36645&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

Related Articles

