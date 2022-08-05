PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased and/or acquired Atlassian ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TEAM:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/atlassian-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=36651&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Atlassian Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth had also slowed; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Atlassian you have until April 4, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Atlassian securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the TEAM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/atlassian-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=36651&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

