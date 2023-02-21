Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Second Half and Full Year 2022 Results Presentation and Webcast

8 hours ago
PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that it will report its results for the second half and full year 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO & CFO, Ludvik Sandnes, will be held in-person and webcast live beginning at 8:30am CET.

VENUE: ADVOKATFIRMAET CLP DA, Sommerrogata 13, 0255 Oslo

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected]

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2022 from 7:00am CET the same day.

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFO
+47 907 43 017
[email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

favicon.png?sn=IO20207&sd=2023-02-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-invitation-to-second-half-and-full-year-2022-results-presentation-and-webcast-301751574.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

