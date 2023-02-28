Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the presentation of new real-world evidence related to the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System at the 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) taking place February 22 – 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany, and online.

The first release of Omnipod 5 real-world data will be presented at Insulet’s symposium1, “Innovating Today for a Better Tomorrow: How Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is Changing Diabetes Care.” The Insulet-sponsored symposium will take place on Wednesday, February 22, from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. CET.

“This dataset is the first preview of how Omnipod 5 is being used across a variety of age groups and other demographics throughout our customer base, which is incredibly exciting,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. “It tells the story of how this system is impacting our users’ daily management of type 1 diabetes, and we can’t wait to share our insights at ATTD.”

“This Omnipod 5 real-world dataset is striking in that it includes all users, since everyone is connected to the cloud-based system,” said Cari Berget MPH, RN, CDCES, Instructor, University of Colorado School of Medicine, who will discuss the data as part of her symposium presentation. “With this large sample and limited selection bias, we see strong time in target range and minimal time below range, exceeding glycemic targets on average. This is extremely promising for long-term benefit in the real world with this device.”

The symposium, chaired by Dr. Emma Wilmot MB ChB, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, will explore the role of the healthcare provider in removing barriers to pump adoption and will provide best practices for optimizing care with Omnipod 5. Dr. Ly will also present plans for future clinical trials and innovations at Insulet.

Omnipod 5 received CE Mark under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in September 2022 and has been fully available in the United States since August 2022. The Company plans to launch Omnipod 5 to customers in the United Kingdom mid-year and Germany toward the end of this year.

Clinical Research Presentations at ATTD

A recent investigator-initiated feasibility study evaluated the use of automated insulin delivery (AID) with remote glucose monitoring in a hospital setting. The study was conceived of and conducted by investigators at Emory University, Stanford School of Medicine, and UVA Health.

Dr. Michael Hughes, Instructor at Stanford School of Medicine (Stanford School of Medicine served as a participating clinical trial site for the study led by Emory University), will present the results at ATTD.

“Using automated insulin delivery in the hospital produced encouraging results across a heterogenous group of patients, including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, steroid use, and a range of admission diagnoses,” said Dr. Hughes. “This is an important step forward for inpatient diabetes management. We hope these data can help us move further toward development of inpatient-specific features, algorithms, and systems.”

In addition, Insulet will present new Omnipod 5 data on the optimization of insulin to carbohydrate ratio settings during the three-month pivotal studies for children and adults with type 1 diabetes. There will also be additional research presented on Insulet’s Omnipod DASH® and Omnipod® Insulin Management System.

Schedule of Oral Presentations

Saturday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CET Session 8, Hall M1

Who are the Insulin-Using Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Opting to Initiate Pump Therapy? with Dr. Emily Soriano

Saturday, February 25, 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. CET Session 10, Hall M1

Automated Insulin Delivery for Inpatients with Dysglycemia (AIDING) Feasibility Study with Dr. Michael Hughes

Schedule of e-Poster Presentations

e-Poster EP074 - Setting up for Success: Data-Driven Insights for Determining Insulin to Carbohydrate Ratios with the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Dr. Laya Ekhlaspour

e-Poster EP259 - Omnipod DASH® Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) Audit: An Interim Report of Users’ Baseline Characteristics with Dr. Thomas Crabtree

e-Poster EP270 - Improved Glycaemic Control in Children and Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Using Tubeless Insulin Pumps vs Multiple Daily Injections in Combination with Glucose Sensors with Dr. Stefanie Lanzinger

e-Poster EP265 - Care Efficiencies with Tubeless vs Tubed Pumps: A Time-and-Motion Study of New Insulin Pump Users with Pete Jennings

e-Poster EP266 - Training New Users with Tubeless and Tubed Insulin Pumps: A Survey of Nurse Experiences with Colin Hopley

e-Poster presentations will be available throughout the entire conference.

The Omnipod booth will be open throughout the conference and the team will be available to discuss Omnipod products with healthcare providers and other ATTD registrants.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s latest innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and is fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

©2023 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod 5, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

1This session is not included in the main Conference CME/CPD credit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005061/en/