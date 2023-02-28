Stellantis Partners with GlobalLogic to Open a Software Facility in Poland

GlobalLogic+Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and Digital Engineering Leader, today confirmed it is establishing a new automotive-centric software facility in Poland as part of its continued efforts to enable car manufacturers worldwide to develop software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The initiative was prompted by its ongoing collaboration with Stellantis as the global automaker and mobility provider advances its platform for SDVs. The companies’ new partnership phase enables Stellantis to maximize its ability to evolve and deliver customizable open automotive platforms.

According to a recent+report+from+Goldman+Sachs, “We are entering a new era where SDVs (software-centric automotive development) will determine who has the competitive edge in the auto industry.” Next generation vehicles rely on software to decrease hardware dependencies in ways that better the whole consumer experience, from driving to maintenance.

Stellantis, a leading global automaker and mobility provider, is deploying next-generation technology platforms that build on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles. This transformation will move Stellantis’ vehicles to an open software-defined platform that seamlessly integrates with customers’ digital lives and greatly expands the options customers have to add innovative features and services via regular over-the-air (OTA) updates keeping vehicles fresh, exciting, and updated years after they have been built.

“As newer digital technologies become available, the infrastructure around and inside our cars should adapt to meet driver expectations,” said Tara+Vatcher, Senior Vice President, Software Architecture and Development, Stellantis. “Therefore, it’s important to us that we work with an engineering partner that is dialed in to the cutting edge of what’s possible with automotive solutions. GlobalLogic’s commitment to our success through the establishment of this new facility proves we’re making the right choice in extending our partnership.”

GlobalLogic provides Stellantis with key talent expertise in software, verification and validation platforms, DevOps, and over-the-air integration supporting several Stellantis application platforms. The systems developed throughout this partnership continue to accelerate base software platform development for Stellantis vehicles worldwide.

“GlobalLogic has a deep history of collaborating with global automotive manufacturers. We’re putting that knowledge to work as we, along with Stellantis will reimagine the driving experience using digital solutions. This partnership represents our continued focus on driving the industry towards powerful software-defined vehicle experiences,” stated Ramki+Krishna, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business, GlobalLogic.

GlobalLogic’s Automotive Business

The automotive industry faces the challenge of rapidly and affordably integrating new digital technologies into vehicles to transform the consumer experience in a safe and secure environment. GlobalLogic’s team of skilled Automotive Consultants have a rich working history with vehicle manufacturers and their ecosystem for creating unparalleled in-vehicle electronics solutions, advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving systems, cockpit electronics, modern cloud platforms, and much more. Learn+how+we+can+help shift your automotive technology into the fast lane.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi%2C+Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

