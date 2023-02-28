Hecla Confirms Letter of Intent to Acquire ATAC Resources

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) (the “Company”) acknowledges that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire ATAC Resources Ltd. (“ATAC”) and its Rackla and Connaught projects in Yukon, Canada.

Under the proposed transaction, the Company would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ATAC for C$0.14 per ATAC share, for a consideration of C$31 million, payable in shares of Hecla common stock. The Company intends to make a C$2.0 million strategic investment into a new exploration company (“Spinco”) which would hold the remaining assets of ATAC. The Company would also acquire (i) a right of first refusal to acquire any or all of the Spinco Assets, and (ii) a number of units of Spinco (the “Spinco Units”) such that it would own 19.9% of Spinco’s issued and outstanding common shares following completion of the strategic investment. Each Spinco Unit would contain one common share of Spinco (a “Spinco Share”) and one warrant (a “Spinco Warrant”). Each Spinco Warrant would entitle the Company to purchase one additional Spinco Share for a period of five years at the same price as a Spinco Unit.

The key provisions of the LOI are non-binding and any acquisition would only occur pursuant to a definitive agreement with customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions to closing. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated with ATAC. The Company has entered into an exclusivity period of 30 days with ATAC.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230221005347r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005347/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.