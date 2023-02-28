Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Vice President of RF Systems Matthew DeLaquil will present at SpaceCom 2023 as part of the 49th Space Congress. The congress will convene in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center.

Terran Orbital’s Matthew DeLaquil to Present at SpaceCom (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

DeLaquil will present on the Creating a Robust & Sustainable ISAM Ecosystem panel on Thursday, February 23 at 11:15 a.m. E.T. DeLaquil’s fellow panelists include Orbit Fab Chief Commercial Officer Adam Harris and Astroscale U.S. Vice President of Business Development & Advanced Systems Jack Deasy. The panel will be moderated by BRPH Mission Solutions President David Buck.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

