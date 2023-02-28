BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its newest club in McDonough, Georgia, located at 245 Highway 81, will open on Friday, February 24, 2023. The retailer will now have a total of 237 U.S. clubs.

The new club will have a BJ's Gas location on-site that will open in the coming weeks, offering members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The McDonough BJ’s Gas station will offer regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“We are excited to grow our club footprint in the state of Georgia by bringing a brand-new club to the city of McDonough,” said Robert Williams, Club Manager of McDonough’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our members know and love all of the great benefits that BJ’s provides, and we can’t wait to welcome even more members at our newest location.”

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside+pickup%2C+in-club+pickup, same-day+delivery, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile+app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time+founding+member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, February 23, 2023. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25* instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for just $65* instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases**.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FMcDonough or sign up in person at the membership center located at 245 Highway 81 in McDonough.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In McDonough, BJ’s foodbank partner is the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“Our Atlanta Community Food Bank team is incredibly grateful that we have developed a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club to support the McDonough community,” said President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, Kyle Waide. “Through these critical partnerships, we’re able to help our neighbors in need and provide access to basics such as nutritious meals, which are vital to those we serve in McDonough. With BJ’s support, we know we’ll be able to provide to even more in our community.”

To date, BJ’s has donated more than 140 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

*Offer is valid at the McDonough BJ’s Membership Center and online at BJs.com%2FMcDonough only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Expires: 2/23/23.

**BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for program terms.

***BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 236 clubs and 165 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners, we help more than 611,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005386/en/