Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will participate at:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 14, 2023, at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel, Miami, Florida at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentation can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com%2FIRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005261/en/