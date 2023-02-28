Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.

