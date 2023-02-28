Cara Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023

7 hours ago
STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate in the conference call, please register here. Registrants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the call will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica and plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial program in the first quarter of 2023. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Spinetta
6 Degrees
973-768-2170
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.
Cara Therapeutics
203-406-3700
[email protected]

