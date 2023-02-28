USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its 2022 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com%2Fusac. USA Compression has begun the process of mailing the 2022 tax packages to unitholders. Unitholders may also call Tax Package Support at 1-855-521-8151 or visit USA Compression’s website at usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under K-1 Information.

