PR Newswire

Investor call scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on the same day followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.

The live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website, ir.brileyfin.com, under Events and Presentations.

Supplemental investor materials will be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay will also be available on this website following the call.



B. Riley Financial, Inc. Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Call Details Date: Wednesday February 22, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM EST (1:30 PM PST) Location: https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker [email protected] [email protected] (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-february-22-2023-301751471.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial