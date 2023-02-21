Sempra Foundation Helps Bring Cleaner Cookstoves to Indigenous and Environmental Justice Communities Across Mexico

6 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Foundation, founded and funded by Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), is helping to advance energy access and emissions reductions for environmental justice and indigenous communities in Mexico through a $1.1 million donation to Tijuana, Baja California-based nonprofit Fundación Mozcalti to provide these communities with cleaner cookstoves and other clean energy assets. Once all installations are completed, the projects are anticipated to benefit over 40,000 people in more than 60 communities in the Mexican states of Baja California, Sonora, Michoacan, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Morelos.

With more than 20 years of experience working with underserved populations across Mexico, Fundación Mozcalti's mission is to empower vulnerable communities in Mexico with a focus on education, health, basic needs and social entrepreneurship.

In late 2022, a group of Sempra employees volunteered their time to help Fundación Mozcalti install the cleaner cookstoves and other clean energy assets in communities across Baja California, Mexico.

"It is incredibly meaningful to know Sempra Foundation has helped expand energy access in under-resourced communities," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, director and chair of Sempra Foundation. "Through our support of these communities, we are helping shape a healthier, more prosperous and cleaner future for all."

The collaboration between Sempra Foundation and Fundación Mozcalti began in 2021 with a nearly $500,000 donation that supported the installation of 2,400 cleaner cookstoves in dozens of remote communities across Mexico where cooking often occurred over open fires. Sempra Foundation donated an additional $600,000 to Fundación Mozcalti in 2022 to help provide another 2,400 cleaner cookstoves for households in remote Mexican communities. In comparison to the cleaner cookstoves, cooking over an open fire creates more emissions, is more expensive, and can cause negative health effects including respiratory illnesses and vision problems. These new stoves are also portable and can be used to prepare food to be sold at local markets - serving as a source of income and economic prosperity for families and communities in these areas.

Sempra Foundation and Fundación Mozcalti also launched a biodigester pilot program in 2022 with the installation of two types of biodigesters. The first type of biodigester is a small, household backyard system that allows individual households to turn food scraps and waste into cleaner cooking gas and rich fertilizer. The second type of biodigester is used for small business, restaurants, farms and community centers that serve as soup kitchens.

In addition to biodigesters, solar-powered refrigerators are planned to be provided to multiple community centers and solar energy are planned to be installed at community water pumping stations in Morelos, Mexico. Currently, families in the community pay a monthly fee to access water for one hour once a week. The solar installation pilot project is designed to offer families greater access to affordable, reliable water.

Sempra Foundation received the Empresa Socialmente Responsable award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) in Mexico for its efforts to improve the lifestyles in communities in and around Mexico.

About Sempra Foundation

Founded by Sempra in 2007, Sempra Foundation has long been focused on investing its energy and resources into efforts that make a real difference for people when they need it most. It encourages community engagement among the 20,000 employees who work for Sempra and its operating companies by matching certain employee contributions of time and money to any eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organization they choose to support.

