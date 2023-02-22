LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / BioInvent International ( STO:BINV, Financial)

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) invites investors and analysts to a presentation of the Year-end report 2022 at 2:00 pm CET on February 22. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Wednesday February 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm CET

Listen to the presentation webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/45959

To participate via teleconference, please register via the following link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002445. Upon registration, a phone number and conference ID for the conference call will be provided. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

[email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

