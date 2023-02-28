Bowman Awarded $5 Million On-Call Contract with Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced it has been awarded a $5 million multi-year on-call contract to provide bus system infrastructure improvements for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). Assignments under the contract will focus on enhancing the efficiency and reliability of bus operations and improving the passenger experience along the system’s 171 bus routes. This award is a continuation of on-call services the firm has been providing MBTA for the past four years. The direct assignment was awarded to Bowman’s wholly owned McMahon subsidiary as prime consultant for planning, design and construction phase services.

The Company has worked with the MBTA for more than 25 years to advance transit projects in the Greater Boston area having successfully completed transit facility projects, bus operations planning studies and traffic impact/operations analyses and design. On-street operations improvement services for this award include design and construction for bus priority and multi-modal corridor improvements, ADA and accessibility compliance, and development of better pedestrian connections from adjacent neighborhoods.

“The MBTA provides a critical transit connection for many residents in Greater Boston,” said Gary McNaughton, Executive Vice President – Transportation of Bowman. “Helping to improve the experience for daily users of their transit system has been an important part of our focus in the region. We look forward to continuing to deliver bus system innovations and efficiencies, and transforming MBTA rider experiences in meaningful ways.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 70 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

