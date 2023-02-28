CORRECTION - Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 on February 22, 2023

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release previously issued under the same headline by Global-e Online Ltd. ( GLBE), the timing of reporting financial results should have been before market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 instead of after market close. All other information remains the same. The corrected release follows:

Global-e Online Ltd. ( GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border e-commerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Global-e will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date:Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Time:8:00 a.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free:1-877-704-4453
International Toll:+1-201-389-0920
Conference ID:13736177

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.
Global-e ( GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
[email protected]
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
[email protected]
+1 786-233-7684

