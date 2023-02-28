Absci to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ( ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. Absci’s management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion and a fireside chat, the details of which are below.

  • SynBio & AI Driven Drug Discovery Panel
    Monday March 6th at 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Fireside Chat
    Wednesday March 8th at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of both sessions on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Our vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), Twitter (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website (www.absci.com) and our investor relations website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
[email protected]

