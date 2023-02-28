CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announces the launch of a new series of covered call investment funds, including an ETF focused on the utilities sector. CI+Utilities+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the tickers CUTL (Hedged Common Units) and CUTL.B (Unhedged Common Units).

CI GAM is also launching four mutual funds based on its existing lineup+of+covered+call+ETFs. The new funds, which will invest in securities of their respective underlying ETFs, are:

“Our covered call funds offer investors new opportunities in challenging markets,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. “They generate steady income and deliver a measure of downside protection while maintaining exposure to the upside potential of a portfolio of high-quality companies. With these new funds, we’re providing additional options to access this valuable, proven strategy.”

The funds are especially timely given that periods of increased market volatility tend to result in higher call option premiums, boosting the income generated by this strategy. “Covered call investors are getting paid for tolerating volatility,” Mr. Ratnavel said.

The benefits of CI GAM’s covered call funds include:

Targeted exposure to the largest firms in key industry sectors.

A tax-efficient income stream generated by writing covered calls.

A degree of downside protection, as the premium income helps to offset any potential price declines in the portfolio.

Participation in the capital appreciation of the portfolio holdings, as CI GAM’s covered call ETFs will write call options on approximately 25% of the portfolio, with approximately 75% remaining fully invested.

The professional expertise of the CI GAM team, which has extensive experience in managing covered call option strategies.

A covered call option strategy is implemented by selling a call option contract while owning an equivalent number of the underlying securities. The option premiums provide additional income. However, when prices of the underlying investments are rising, the upside gains are limited because the buyers of the call options will exercise their right to purchase the underlying shares. For more information on the strategy, see this article.

CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF

The investment objective of CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF is to provide unitholders, through an actively managed portfolio, with (i) regular cash distributions, (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing on an equal-weight basis in a portfolio of equity securities of at least the 20 largest utility companies measured by market capitalization listed on a North American stock exchange, and (iii) lower overall volatility of returns on the portfolio than would be experienced by owning a portfolio of securities of such issuers directly. The issuers included in the portfolio, which are based on their market capitalization, may be adjusted based on the portfolio manager’s view on the liquidity of the issuers’ equity securities and their related call options.

It is intended that at least 90% of the value of the foreign exchange exposure attributable to Hedged Common Units (CUTL), if any, will be hedged back to the Canadian dollar.

The utilities sector offers several benefits for investors, including a reliable income stream and defensive characteristics that can add stability to a portfolio. A covered call strategy enhances the income potential of a portfolio of utilities firms.

Covered call mutual funds

CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Corporate Class invests all or substantially all of its assets in CI+Canadian+Banks+Covered+Call+Income+Class+ETF (TSX: CIC), which invests in a portfolio consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks.

CI Energy Giants Covered Call Fund invests all or substantially all of its assets in Hedged Common Units of CI+Energy+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (TSX: NXF), which invests in an equally weighted portfolio of equity securities of at least the 15 largest energy companies measured by market capitalization listed on a North American stock exchange.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call Fund invests all or substantially all of its assets in Hedged Common Units of CI+Gold%2B+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (TSX: CGXF), which invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least the 15 largest gold and precious metals companies measured by market capitalization listed on a North American stock exchange.

CI Tech Giants Covered Call Fund invests all or substantially all of its assets in Hedged Common Units of CI+Tech+Giants+Covered+Call+ETF (TSX: TXF), which invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least the 25 largest technology companies measured by market capitalization listed on a North American stock exchange.

CI GAM is Canada’s fifth-largest ETF provider, with $16.0 billion in assets under management in more than 125 ETFs (as at December 31, 2022). CI GAM’s ETF+lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls and thematic mandates.

ETF series termination

CI GAM will terminate the ETF C$ Series of CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (TSX: CGBN) on or about April 3, 2023 (the “Termination Date”). CI GAM will request the TSX to delist units of CGBN from the TSX on or about March 31, 2023 (the “Delisting Date”), with all ETF C$ Series units of CGBN still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Until such date, the ETF C$ Series units of CGBN will continue to be listed on the TSX and unitholders of such series will be able to sell their units through the facilities of the TSX until the Delisting Date.

As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, any remaining unitholders of the ETF C$ Series of the fund as of the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the series’ assets, less all liabilities and obligations attributable to such series, on a pro-rata basis. CI GAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.

