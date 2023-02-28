Drilling To-Date Reveals Similar Stratigraphy and Consistent Evaporite Crystallization Across Multiple Drill Holes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") ( TSXV:USHA, Financial)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to provide this update on the second drill hole ("JP22-2") of its maiden drill program at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property ("Project") located in Clark County, Nevada. The drill is now at the 231‑metre level and its exploration team has encountered similar stratigraphy to the core observed from first hole ("JP22-1"), where multiple zones of evaporite crystals are present as interbeds, veining, and inclusions within lacustrine sediments comprising clays, silts, and sands.

The presence of evaporite crystals within both JP22-1 and now JP22-2 further supports the presence of a brine forming environment throughout the Dry Lake Basin as crystallization of evaporites would not occur in a freshwater system and JP22-2 is located approximately 2.75 kilometres north-northwest of JP22-1.

For information on the results of its first successfully completed drill hole JP22-1, please see the Company's news release dated February 7, 2023).

Furthermore, based on the evidence observed, the Company believes that there is a strong potential for similar stratigraphy to be observed within its newly staked claims whereby the Company strategically expanded its control from 140 to 442 claims totalling approximately 35.3 square kilometres or 8,714 acres (see Usha Resources' news release dated February 16, 2023).

Figure 1 - Images of core collected from JP22-2. Multiple zones of evaporite crystals are present as interbeds, veining, and inclusions. The presence of evaporite crystals supports the presence of a brine forming environment throughout the Dry Lake Basin as crystallization of evaporites would not occur in a freshwater system.

"We are pleased with the drilling completed so far in JP22-2" said Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "Demonstrating continuity within the first two drill holes of our project is a key finding that continues to support that Dry Lake, within which Jackpot is hosted, is a similar geologic setting to that of Clayton Valley. These evaporites show that the basin has undergone a long geologic period of successive accumulation and concentration events which is the model for deposition at Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine. The information identified continues to help us build our model of the basin and we look forward to seeing the stratigraphy within the rest of our second hole as drilling continues."

Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property

USHA's Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 442 optioned and staked mineral claims that total 8,714 acres (approximately 35.3 km2).

The Project's geologic setting is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine, the only producing lithium mine in North America, which has operated continuously since 1966, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events. Considering the elevated lithium concentrations identified in historic soil samples, such events could theoretically concentrate lithium as rainwater passes through these materials, developing enriched brines at depths.

The Company has permitted 2,700 metres over six holes and has commenced a maiden drill program with the goal of defining a 43-101 resource. The Project target was identified based on geophysical studies and 129 core samples collected by the USGS with an average lithium value of 175 ppm with a high of 550 ppm. Samples from the first hole of its drilling program have identified lithium is present at a grade of up to 300 ppm within ten samples collected from shallow surface soils (<442 ft). The present average grade for Albemarle's project is approximately 121 ppm.

Modelling indicates that the Project target comprises the entirety of the Company's core optioned claim block (2,800 acres; 11.3 km2) and is open in all directions for expansion. The target is shallow, predominantly above bedrock depths of 600 metres, and is approximately 450 metres thick. The total basin within which the target is situated is estimated to be approximately 10,900 acres of which the Company now controls 8,714 acres.

The Project's Qualified Professional (QP) is Michael Rosko, a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, with extensive experience with world-class lithium brine projects including Tier 1 projects such as Galaxy's Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pasto Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America Corp's Cauchari-Olaroz Deposit.

Figure 2 - Conceptual basin model illustrating the theoretical location of borehole JP22-01 with respect to the deposition anticipated in a geologic setting as that of Clayton Valley. The stratigraphic column on the left, taken from Pure Energy's Preliminary Economic Assessment, shows the stratigraphy of borehole CV-8, located in a similar position within the Clayton Valley basin. The general stratigraphy of CV-8 consisted of lacustrine sediments (clays, silts) overlaying a zone of sand and conglomerate where superior grades of lithium were identified which is similar to the stratigraphy observed in JP22-01.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., CPG. RM, M.Sc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

