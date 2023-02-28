TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Bryce to the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately.



Robert Bryce is a graduate of the University of Toronto (BASc. Mining Engineering) and of the University of Western Ontario (MBA) with more than 50 years of practical and executive mining experience at all levels. From 1975 to 1990 he led the Selbaie project from advanced exploration through feasibility to a 7,500 t.p.d. producing mine. The Selbaie mine was Quebec’s largest base metal producer for a quarter century. From 1990 to 1994 he was VPMining for Aur Resources, where he led the development of the 4,000 t.p.d. Louvicourt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag mine near Val d’Or, Quebec. Mr. Bryce founded Xemac Resources (now Vision Lithium) in 1996 and presided over the company until 2007. He has served as a director of several publicly listed junior resource companies, and as a technical advisor to others.

“We are honored to have someone as senior and knowledgeable as Mr. Bryce join our board. Given the direction that the Company is taking, having individuals who have seen companies move from exploration to production is critical for Jourdan. Mr. Bryce has an exemplary history of helping lead companies through the challenging times of moving from exploration to feasibility to production. Mr. Bryce also resides in Val D’Or, a short thirty-minute drive from our property and the North American Lithium mine. He will help guide our team over the coming months.”

The appointment of Mr. Bryce follows the resignation of Mr. Blake Hylands, a long-time director of the Company. Management and the board of directors of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Hylands for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Company Presentation

Jourdan has also updated its investor presentation which is available on the website or can be accessed via this link. CLICK HERE

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.