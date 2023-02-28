Jourdan Strengthens Board with Senior Mining Executive

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Bryce to the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Robert Bryce is a graduate of the University of Toronto (BASc. Mining Engineering) and of the University of Western Ontario (MBA) with more than 50 years of practical and executive mining experience at all levels. From 1975 to 1990 he led the Selbaie project from advanced exploration through feasibility to a 7,500 t.p.d. producing mine. The Selbaie mine was Quebec’s largest base metal producer for a quarter century. From 1990 to 1994 he was VPMining for Aur Resources, where he led the development of the 4,000 t.p.d. Louvicourt Cu-Zn-Au-Ag mine near Val d’Or, Quebec. Mr. Bryce founded Xemac Resources (now Vision Lithium) in 1996 and presided over the company until 2007. He has served as a director of several publicly listed junior resource companies, and as a technical advisor to others.

“We are honored to have someone as senior and knowledgeable as Mr. Bryce join our board. Given the direction that the Company is taking, having individuals who have seen companies move from exploration to production is critical for Jourdan. Mr. Bryce has an exemplary history of helping lead companies through the challenging times of moving from exploration to feasibility to production. Mr. Bryce also resides in Val D’Or, a short thirty-minute drive from our property and the North American Lithium mine. He will help guide our team over the coming months.”

The appointment of Mr. Bryce follows the resignation of Mr. Blake Hylands, a long-time director of the Company. Management and the board of directors of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Hylands for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Company Presentation

Jourdan has also updated its investor presentation which is available on the website or can be accessed via this link. CLICK HERE

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:
Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (416) 861-5800
www.jourdaninc.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

ti?nf=ODc1MjkzOSM1NDE5NzA1IzIxMjM1NTg=
Jourdan-Resources-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.