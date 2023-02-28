Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, is pleased to announce that it has engineered and produced North America’s first fully integrated, electric refuse collection vehicle, creating a new category and bringing advanced technology to the refuse industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005253/en/

Oshkosh has engineered and produced North America’s first fully integrated, electric refuse collection vehicle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Traditional refuse vehicles require the mounting of a refuse collection body to a third-party chassis. The new Oshkosh integrated refuse collector has been designed from the ground up to offer customers a single original equipment manufacturer (OEM) electric vehicle (EV) solution.

“Entry into new product categories is a crucial element of our 'Innovate. Serve. Advance.' growth strategy,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “With a deep heritage in the design and manufacture of purpose-built, heavy-duty trucks coupled with field-proven refuse body technology, Oshkosh is uniquely positioned to develop this integrated vehicle. Our vast innovation capabilities are evident in every aspect of this first-of-its-kind product.”

Oshkosh leaned into its nearly 30 years of electrification expertise to bring its latest vehicle to market. This electrified refuse collector features a sophisticated drivetrain that includes advanced lithium-ion batteries and a revolutionary electric-axle system. The vehicle will enable a full day’s refuse collection on a single charge with zero emissions. It was designed to minimize environmental impact and reduce noise in communities around the world, while helping customers meet their sustainability initiatives.

“When Oshkosh engineers began this project, they put both the customer and user experiences at the center of our design,” said Pfeifer. “For the buyer, chassis selection and integration are eliminated. For the driver, active safety systems, performance technologies and ergonomic features deliver best-in-class safety, comfort and productivity. And for the technician, intelligent, connected systems reduce routine service and enable condition-based maintenance.”

Manufacturing of Oshkosh’s integrated, electric refuse collection vehicle will leverage several Oshkosh facilities, including a new, state-of-the-art plant in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Product prototype testing on designated routes will be completed in 2023, with customer deliveries starting in 2024.

For more information on Oshkosh innovation, including the new refuse collection vehicle, please visit oshkoshcorp.com or stop by McNeilus booth 2429 at Waste Expo May 1-4, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. is an industry leader in refuse truck bodies, OEM parts and customer support and service. Our lineup of front loaders, rear loaders and automated side loaders help you handle every route more efficiently. We offer a network of service centers and mobile service techs across the country, same-day parts availability, and a variety of alternative fuel systems and services for any refuse vehicle. Whatever your challenge, we’ve been down that route before. Visit: mcneiluscompanies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005253/en/