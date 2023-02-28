WNBD Profit Through Service to the Medical Market is the Focus of the Interactive Videocast

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) expands its Video Communications Schedule for WNBD shareholders with a further video briefing on Wednesday, February 22nd at 3:10pm Eastern Time, to discuss medical market profit opportunities.

Management personnel of Winning Brands' new tech division, GestureTek Media, will present more information in collaboration with the Emerging Growth Conference organization. The videocast on February 22nd will focus on the significant profit opportunity for WNBD of service to patients and medical practitioners with GestureTek technology; www.GestureTekHealth.com. A special link to register and participate in the videocast follows: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595541&tp_key=7d6588b9a9&sti=wnbd

The rapid pace of GestureTek's video interactions with Winning Brands shareholders illustrates to WNBD shareholders the high energy of Winning Brands' embrace of tech sector operations.

GestureTek is the inventor and early developer of the hot tech sector that aims to control digital displays and devices through hand and body movements. GestureTek's technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large installed commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek". Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. These digital assets will be updated in coming months to reflect corporate developments. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek. GestureTek is now a division of Winning Brands (OTC:WNBD)

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer chemical products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division is the new home of the GestureTek brand.

ABOUT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE

The Emerging Growth conference is a preferred method for public companies to present and discuss their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its aggregate audience includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, [email protected]

GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO and Erol Vekil, President

+1 416-340-9290, [email protected]; [email protected]

