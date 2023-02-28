TriSalus Life Sciences®, Inc. (“TriSalus” or the “Company”), an oncology company in the process of going public through a business combination transaction (the “Business Combination”) with MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) (“MedTech” or “MTAC”), today announced that James “Jim” Alecxih has joined the Company in the newly created role of President, Device Technology Business.

Mr. Alecxih brings to TriSalus more than 30 years of experience in product development, launch and marketing strategies. His responsibilities will include overseeing the growth and development of TriSalus’ TriNav%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Infusion+System (“TriNav®”), including device engineering, device quality, sales, marketing, and market access. Used in over 17,000 procedures, TriNav® is a FDA-cleared therapy delivery technology that leverages the Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (“PEDD™”) method to improve therapy uptake and tumor response.

“Jim’s experience in successfully manufacturing, commercializing and bringing to market novel medical devices is ideally suited to the work we are doing at TriSalus to improve treatments for patients with liver and pancreatic cancers,” said Mary Szela, CEO and President of TriSalus. “Our TriNav® Infusion System is in its growth stage, and we are confident that Jim will help us capture the opportunities ahead to take the Company to the next level. We welcome Jim to TriSalus and I look forward to working together to improve the lives of patients through our disruptive technology.”

Jim Alecxih commented, “I am excited to join TriSalus during this pivotal period for the Company. Over the course of my career, I’ve worked with a number of innovative medtech companies, and I was drawn to TriSalus because of the Company’s unique platform and the ways in which its TriNav® system can improve therapeutic delivery and tumor targeting. I look forward to collaborating with Mary Szela, Dr. Katz and the rest of the team to enable better cancer treatment for patients and drive enhanced outcomes across multiple indications.”

Prior to joining TriSalus, Mr. Alecxih served as President and CEO of ViveBio Scientific, a medical device company focused on blood transport and storage systems. Previously, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of ViewRay, an early-stage radiation oncology company, where he managed global sales, marketing, and training. He also spent 15 years at Intuitive Surgical, Inc., maker of the da Vinci surgical and Ion endoluminal systems, where he led an 850-person sales organization across the U.S. and Canada and exceeded revenue targets for 51 consecutive quarters.

About TriSalus and Its Proposed Business Combination with MedTech

TriSalus is an oncology company integrating immunotherapy with disruptive delivery technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors.

TriSalus’ proprietary platform approach addresses immune dysfunction in liver and pancreatic tumors by combining its drug delivery technology with immunotherapeutics. The TriSalus platform comprises the TriNav® Infusion System and SD-101, a class C toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist. TriNav® is an FDA-cleared device that is designed to administer established and emerging therapeutics. SD-101, the Company’s investigational TLR9 agonist, is being delivered via TriNav® to selected sites, including tumors in the liver. TriNav® is the latest TriSalus asset for the proprietary PEDD™ method of administration which has been shown to overcome intratumoral pressure through modulation of pressure and flow to increase delivery of therapeutic agents.

As previously announced on November 14, 2022, TriSalus has entered into a definitive merger agreement with MedTech (the “Merger Agreement”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in connection with the proposed business combination and related transactions between the parties. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023, the combined company will be a publicly traded company and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker “TLSI.” The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of MedTech’s shareholders.

About MedTech Acquisition Corporation

MedTech is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. MedTech has stated a focus on the medical technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

