NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I ("Fifth Wall") ( FWAA); n/k/a SmartRent, Inc. ("SmartRent") (: SMRT) breached their fiduciary duties to Fifth Wall's shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Fifth Wall’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether Fifth Wall’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On August 23, 2021, Fifth Wall shareholders of record as of July 27, 2021, approved a merger between Fifth Wall and SmartRent.

On November 10, 2021, SmartRent announced its third quarter results and revised guidance downward for the remainder of 2021, from $119 million down to a range of $100 million to $105 million. The company also reported negative quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million and an overall quarterly loss from operations of $26 million. On this news, the stock dropped below $10/ per share. The stock has continued to decline.

Overall, the stock price has declined by over 75% since the merger, with shares currently trading at $2.43/share.

If you were a Fifth Wall shareholder, you may have legal claims against Fifth Wall's directors and officers.

